Shawnee Sports Complex celebrates 5-year anniversary

KANAWHA COUNTY W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Shawnee Sports Complex turned five years old on Monday.

Since 2018, the complex has generated more than $100 million in economic growth.

Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango said the complex has made a big difference.

“We’ve had over one hundred thirty million dollars in economic impact, 37,000 hotel rooms, and 53,000 athletes have played at Shawnee over the last five years,” Salango said.

Salango says the complex has aided local businesses in the county.

“You go downtown (to) Charleston, you even go over to Nitro and St. Albans, people are coming in and eating there. They are staying at the hotels, shopping at our local businesses ... it has had a tremendous impact,” Salango said.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.