Shawnee Sports Complex celebrates 5-year anniversary

Shawnee Sports Complex celebrates 5-year anniversary
Shawnee Sports Complex celebrates 5-year anniversary(WSAZ)
By Alex Jackson
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Shawnee Sports Complex turned five years old on Monday.

Since 2018, the complex has generated more than $100 million in economic growth.

Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango said the complex has made a big difference.

“We’ve had over one hundred thirty million dollars in economic impact, 37,000 hotel rooms, and 53,000 athletes have played at Shawnee over the last five years,” Salango said.

Salango says the complex has aided local businesses in the county.

“You go downtown (to) Charleston, you even go over to Nitro and St. Albans, people are coming in and eating there. They are staying at the hotels, shopping at our local businesses ... it has had a tremendous impact,” Salango said.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Boone County Sheriff's Dept. arrested James Pugh, III Sunday evening, after a man was found...
Man arrested after deadly stabbing
Firefighters said 27 people lived within the occupied apartments.
Nearly 30 people displaced after fire
Federal inmate escapes from facility’s satellite camp
Inmate on the run after 24 hours
Bob Huggins is demanding his job back according to reports
Emergency crews respond to a rollover crash on Monday involving a tractor-trailer.
Accident involving tractor-trailer shuts down lane of I-64

Latest News

Man accused of threatening to shoot homeless shelter up
Man accused of threatening to shoot homeless shelter up
Firefighters said the fire broke out around 3 a.m. at the Devonshire Apartment Complex on Sunday.
Lightning strike deemed cause of Putnam Co. apartment complex fire
FDA approves Alzheimer's drug
FDA approves Alzheimer's drug
Dozens displaced after fire at apartment complex