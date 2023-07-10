James Lewis, suspect in Tylenol poisonings that killed 7 people in the Chicago area in 1982, dead

The suspect in the 1982 Tylenol poisonings that killed seven people in the Chicago area and triggered a nationwide scare has died, police confirmed on Monday.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — The suspect in the 1982 Tylenol poisonings that killed seven people in the Chicago area and triggered a nationwide scare has died, police confirmed on Monday.

Officers, firefighters and EMTs responding to a report of unresponsive person about 4 p.m. Sunday found James Lewis dead in his Cambridge, Massachusetts, home, Cambridge Police Superintendent Frederick Cabral said in a statement. He was 76, police said.

FILE — James Lewis is escorted through Boston's Logan Airport, Friday Oct. 13, 1995, after...
FILE — James Lewis is escorted through Boston's Logan Airport, Friday Oct. 13, 1995, after being released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Oklahoma. Lewis, the suspect in the 1982 Tylenol murders, was found dead Sunday, July 9, 2023 at his home in Cambridge, Mass., law-enforcement sources said. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)(AP)

“Following an investigation, Lewis’ death was determined to be not suspicious,” the statement said.

No one was ever charged in the deaths of seven people who took drugs laced with cyanide. Lewis served more than 12 years in prison for sending an extortion note to Johnson & Johnson, demanding $1 million to “stop the killing.”

When he was arrested in 1982 after a nationwide manhunt, he gave investigators a detailed account of how the killer might have operated. Lewis later admitted sending the letter and demanding the money, but he said he never intended to collect it.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

