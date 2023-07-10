Local players picked in Monday’s MLB draft

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Day two of the Major League Baseball draft featured three local players hearing their name called. Marshall University junior pitcher Patrick Copen was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers with 220th pick of the seventh round and he is the highest Marshall draft pick since Corey Bird was the 203rd selection in the seventh round in 2016.

Earlier in the day, WVU right handed pitcher Carlson Reed was selected 104th overall and in the fourth round by the Pittsburgh Pirates. In the 8th round, Lawrence County high school and Morehead State first baseman Jackson Feltner was picked 235th by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.