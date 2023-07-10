Local players picked in Monday’s MLB draft

By Jim Treacy
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Day two of the Major League Baseball draft featured three local players hearing their name called. Marshall University junior pitcher Patrick Copen was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers with 220th pick of the seventh round and he is the highest Marshall draft pick since Corey Bird was the 203rd selection in the seventh round in 2016.

Earlier in the day, WVU right handed pitcher Carlson Reed was selected 104th overall and in the fourth round by the Pittsburgh Pirates. In the 8th round, Lawrence County high school and Morehead State first baseman Jackson Feltner was picked 235th by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Boone County Sheriff's Dept. arrested James Pugh, III Sunday evening, after a man was found...
Man arrested after deadly stabbing
Firefighters said 27 people lived within the occupied apartments.
Nearly 30 people displaced after fire
Federal inmate escapes from facility’s satellite camp
Inmate on the run after 24 hours
Bob Huggins is demanding his job back according to reports
Emergency crews respond to a rollover crash on Monday involving a tractor-trailer.
Both I-64 East lanes back open after tractor-trailer crash

Latest News

New Ohio law to require cash payment option at high school sporting events
New Ohio law to require cash payment option at high school sporting events
Local players picked in MLB draft
Shawnee Sports Complex celebrates five-year anniversary
Shawnee Sports Complex celebrates five-year anniversary
New Ohio law to require cash payment option at high school sporting events
New Ohio law to require cash payment option at high school sporting events