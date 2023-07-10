Woman pleads guilty in fatal arson investigation

(WSAZ/Max Wallace)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman has pleaded guilty to second-degree arson and voluntary manslaughter following a deadly fire that happened in Charleston in 2022.

Patricia Kay White, of Charleston, is accused in the arson death of Dennis R. Rutledge, who police say was in the home at the time of the fire.

Rutledge died Feb. 1 after a house fire in the 5200 block of MacCorkle Avenue in Charleston.

Officials say White will be sentenced Sept. 25 at 2 p.m.

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

