6-year-old shot, hospitalized after road rage incident on I-65 North

The shooting happened Monday evening.
The shooting happened Monday evening.(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 6-year-old child is in the hospital undergoing surgery after they were shot during a road rage incident.

“This evening, the Louisville community experienced an act of inexcusable violence, hostility and a blatant disregard for human life during a road rage incident,” LMPD Major Mindy Vance said.

Vance said around 8:22 p.m., Louisville Metro officers responded to Norton Children’s Hospital on a report of a child shot.

Investigators believe the road rage incident started in the area of I-65 North at Outer Loop where people inside a car got into an altercation with three motorcyclists.

It was not said how many people were inside the car.

Vance said several shots were fired during the altercation.

The vehicle and the motorcyclists continued north on I-65 where another altercation broke out on the off-ramp at I-65 NB at University Boulevard.

Additional shots were fired, and a little girl inside the car was shot.

Police said the driver of the car got back on I-65 and took the child to the hospital, where she underwent emergency surgery.

“This incident was a senseless act of violence that has had a devastating impact on a young child,” Vance said. “And the behavior is reprehensible and inexcusable.”

All parties have been accounted for.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

