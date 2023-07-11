After less than 3 years, McDonald’s is getting rid of its McCafé bakery lineup

McDonald's is getting rid of these sweet menu items.
McDonald's is getting rid of these sweet menu items.(McDonald's)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – McDonald’s is scrapping baked goods from its menu less than three years after debuting the items.

The McCafé bakery lineup consists of apple fritters, blueberry muffins and cinnamon rolls.

The fast food company said the lineup will be phased out beginning this month.

McDonald’s hinted that perhaps the items weren’t selling as strongly as before, saying the team is always listening to their fans.

The fast food giant rolled out the bakery lineup in October 2020 when the chain was reportedly struggling against new competitors and adjusting to customers working from home.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened just after 5 a.m. Tuesday at the Little General in Cross Lanes.
Deputies: Man fires shot inside store during robbery
New Ohio law to require cash payment option at high school sporting events
New Ohio law to require cash payment option at high school sporting events
The Boone County Sheriff's Dept. arrested James Pugh, III Sunday evening, after a man was found...
Man arrested after deadly stabbing
Emergency crews respond to a rollover crash on Monday involving a tractor-trailer.
Both I-64 East lanes back open after tractor-trailer crash
FILE - An Amber Alert for a missing 9-month-old in Alabama was canceled after she was found...
Missing 9-month-old found alive, Amber Alert canceled

Latest News

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talks to journalists during a joint press conference...
NATO chief says no timetable set for Ukraine’s membership, a position that disappointed Zelenskyy
Michael Burham is being sought after escaping from a Pennsylvania jail days ago, police said.
Police: Items believed connected to jail escapee still being found; reward increases
WSAZ Tuesday Evening Forecast - Jul 11
Andy's Tuesday Evening Forecast - Jul 11
Senators tee off on PGA execs over merger
Senators grill PGA execs on negotiations with LIV Golf
Senators grill PGA execs on negotiations with LIV Golf