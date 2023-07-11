Antidote to summer boredom

Tech expert Stephanie Humphrey shares tips on new apps and tech that can help families stay entertained on a budget.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

It’s Summer. It’s hot. It’s humid. Instead of going outside, a lot of kids are indoors, and parents are looking for ways to keep them entertained. Experts say screen time in moderation is okay and with the help of some cool apps, it’s easier than ever to stave off summer boredom.

Stephanie Humphrey, national TV contributor and responsible-tech expert joined Susan on Studio 3 with tips on new apps and technology that help families stay entertained on a budget, while also helping parents manage the time kids spend in front of a screen this summer.  

Download the Xfinity app to learn more.

