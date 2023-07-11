Cleaning your ears with Ascent Audiology & Hearing

By Summer Jewell
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Earwax can be a nuisance and hamper your hearing, but it serves an important purpose.

Dr. Rebecca Brashears from Ascent Audiology & Hearing stopped by First Look at Four to demonstrate how to safely clean your ears.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Boone County Sheriff's Dept. arrested James Pugh, III Sunday evening, after a man was found...
Man arrested after deadly stabbing
Emergency crews respond to a rollover crash on Monday involving a tractor-trailer.
Both I-64 East lanes back open after tractor-trailer crash
New Ohio law to require cash payment option at high school sporting events
New Ohio law to require cash payment option at high school sporting events
Chicago police are investigating after two newborns were found dead in a day care bathroom.
2 newborns found dead in day care center bathroom
Firefighters said 27 people lived within the occupied apartments.
Nearly 30 people displaced after fire

Latest News

Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, July 11th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
It happened just after 5 a.m. Tuesday at the Little General in Cross Lanes.
Deputies: Man fires shot inside store during robbery
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, July 11th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
School board unanimously approves restroom microphones
School board unanimously approves restroom microphones