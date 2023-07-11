Deadly crash closes part of Route 2

By Ryan Murphy and Willard Ferguson
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
UPDATE 7/11/23 @ 6:55 p.m.

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person died Tuesday afternoon in a crash between an SUV and a tractor-trailer on state Route 2, according to the Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department chief.

The crash happened just after 4 p.m. near Crab Creek Road in the Gallipolis Ferry area.

The person who died was in the SUV. The tractor-trailer driver was not injured.

No names have been released yet.

The roadway is expected to be closed for at least another hour.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

ORIGINAL STORY

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews are on the scene Tuesday evening of a crash that has closed state Route 2 in both directions, Mason County 911 dispatchers say.

It happened just after 4 p.m. near Crab Creek Road in the Gallipolis Ferry area.

There is no word on how many vehicles are involved or about possible injuries.

We have a crew at the scene working to get more details.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

