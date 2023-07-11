Deadly crash closes part of Route 2

UPDATE 7/11/23 @ 6:55 p.m.

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person died Tuesday afternoon in a crash between an SUV and a tractor-trailer on state Route 2, according to the Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department chief.

The crash happened just after 4 p.m. near Crab Creek Road in the Gallipolis Ferry area.

The person who died was in the SUV. The tractor-trailer driver was not injured.

No names have been released yet.

The roadway is expected to be closed for at least another hour.

ORIGINAL STORY

