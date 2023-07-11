Demolition derby, goats, rides and more at the Lawrence County Fair

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) - The crowds are back at the Lawrence County Fair, with the early summer tradition drawing near-record attendance for a third straight night.

Monday night, the demolition derby featured a first ever all women’s class.

“It’s an adrenaline rush until that first hit gets in,” Megan Chadwick said. “Then it all goes out the window. You forget everything.”

In the Premier Management Show Arena, the prowess of youth shone brightly during the goat show.

The hard work on the farm culminated with that gut-wrenching feeling that Fair Queen Megan Foltz of Rio Grande University knows all too well.

“They have been working countless, countless days and months,” she said. “There is so much anticipation for this day, and these kids have worked so hard, and they deserve all the respect.”

Click on the video to see Tony Cavalier’s visit to the fairgrounds.

