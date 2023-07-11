Deputies: Man fires shot inside store during robbery
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Kanawha County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating after a shot was fired during a robbery convenience store in Cross Lanes.
It happened just after 5 a.m. Tuesday at the Little General on the corner of Big Tyler Road and Cross Lanes Drive.
Deputies at the scene say a man walked into the convenience store wearing a ski mask, fired a shot, then took off with money.
No injuries were reported.
Deputies are still searching for the man.
