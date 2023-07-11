Deputies: Man fires shot inside store during robbery

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Kanawha County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating after a shot was fired during a robbery convenience store in Cross Lanes.

It happened just after 5 a.m. Tuesday at the Little General on the corner of Big Tyler Road and Cross Lanes Drive.

Deputies at the scene say a man walked into the convenience store wearing a ski mask, fired a shot, then took off with money.

No injuries were reported.

Deputies are still searching for the man.

WSAZ has a crew at the scene working to get more details.

This is a developing story.

