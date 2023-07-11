First Warning Forecast | Another hot but dry day for Wednesday; changes on the horizon

Cooling down soon?
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – High pressure continues to dominate the overall area, allowing hot, dry conditions to surge up into the overall area. While there is some dryness in our air, there will be enough moisture for a few clouds to develop throughout the afternoon. Still, it’ll be a great idea to keep the sunscreen on hand, and take breaks from the heat that will be seen throughout the day.

A weak front will set itself up somewhere between the I-70 and US-50 corridor tomorrow, setting the stages for some stormy weather to move back in. As high pressure pushes further east, southerly winds will allow Gulf of Mexico moisture to move back in, which will increase the humidity over the general area as well. The combination of the hot and humid air, and the front will allow for the development of showers and storms to develop tomorrow afternoon over our northern areas.

This will slowly sag to the south and east throughout the afternoon, reaching near the Ohio River by the middle and latter portions of the afternoon, and near the Charleston area by the early overnight hours of Thursday night. With some slightly drier air near the earth’s surface (compared to higher up), plenty of energy for thunderstorms, and strong winds aloft, support will be there for some strong to severe wind gusts from these thunderstorms. Keep the WSAZ weather app on hand to stay prepared throughout your Thursday.

Things begin to calm down throughout the day on Friday before ramping up again on Saturday. Once again on Sunday, though, things will begin to calm before precip moves back in for Monday and Tuesday.

