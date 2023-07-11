Free school supplies available for students

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Floyd County School District will provide all students with free school supplies. The district said the money comes from Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds.

Bobby Akers, Chief of Communications for Floyd County Schools, not only works for the district, but is a parent. He has a soon to be first-grader and fourth-grader heading back to the district.

“One of the things we know is our parents sometimes face roadblocks, especially when it comes to buying school supplies ... I can tell you that it does help with the financial burden. You’ve got two different kids, two different classes, what one class might need, the other class won’t,” Akers said.

Fifth through 12th grade students will be provided with computers and backpacks.

Funding for the backpacks came from community groups like ARH McDowell, ARH Our Lady of the Way, and ARH Highlands.

Cecilia Prater is a parent and teacher in the district. She has a son heading back to school, as well as two graduates. She said having these computers can help students learn.

“When a student leaves here, if they don’t have internet at home, if it’s something they could have downloaded before they left, when they come back, and they got it completed, it’s all taken care of,” Prater said.

If a student pre-school to fourth grade cannot afford backpacks, the schools said to reach out to the district and they will find a way to help out.

These free supplies will be handed out to students the first week of classes.

