Greenup County announces creation of new ambulance authority

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Greenup County Fiscal Court called it a “life-saving announcement.”

Judge Executive Bobby Hall announced the creation of the Greenup County Ambulance Authority during a first reading on Tuesday.

The county says only seven cities have a taxing district ambulance service. The rest of the county uses Portsmouth Ambulance, a private ambulance service. That leaves 35 percent, or just more than 12,600 people, without immediate access to ambulance service.

“In reality, the response time is 45 minutes to an hour, and in some cases, we have seen ambulance take as long as an hour and a half to arrive,” Hall said.

The county says the new district would provide immediate service to the rest of the county.

“I think we kind of made history in Greenup County, providing an ambulance service that has been long overdue,” County Commissioner Derrick Bradley said.

The county says the goal is to have the service in operation by January 2024 and, in the meantime, will be ordering and supplying materials.

The service will be paid for by a tax the county, which Bradley says will not exceed more than 10 cents per $100 of full assessed property and will be used to maintain and operate the service.

