Hot, dry on Wednesday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Tuesday wrapped up another unusually nice day in July in which the humidity stayed low despite warmer temperatures in the afternoon. One more hot and dry day is in store on Wednesday before humidity surges back, prompting the return of showers and thunderstorms to the region. While occasional rain chances will be dodged through the beginning of next week, no one day looks to be a washout. Right now, Thursday and Saturday are pegged to have the highest coverage of showers and storms.

Tuesday evening stays comfortable with low humidity under a mostly clear sky. Temperatures fall to around 70 degrees by midnight.

Expect a continued mostly clear sky Tuesday night as low temperatures fall to the low 60s. Patchy fog is likely in river valleys.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny, hot, and dry with low humidity. High temperatures rise to the low 90s during the afternoon.

Thursday turns partly cloudy and more humid with passing showers and storms. Some storms may produce heavy rain and gusty winds. High temperatures rise to the mid 80s.

Friday will be mostly sunny with just an isolated shower or two. High temperatures reach the mid 80s for the afternoon.

Passing showers and storms are likely again on Saturday with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Once again, some of the strongest storms may produce heavy rain and gusty winds.

Sunday and Monday will be mostly sunny and fairly dry outside of a few pop-up showers that form during the heat of the day as high temperatures rise to the upper 80s.

Scattered showers and storms are expected on Tuesday with high temperatures still in the upper 80s.

