Hot, dry on Wednesday

Rain chances return on Thursday.
Forecast on July 11, 2023
By Andy Chilian
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Tuesday wrapped up another unusually nice day in July in which the humidity stayed low despite warmer temperatures in the afternoon. One more hot and dry day is in store on Wednesday before humidity surges back, prompting the return of showers and thunderstorms to the region. While occasional rain chances will be dodged through the beginning of next week, no one day looks to be a washout. Right now, Thursday and Saturday are pegged to have the highest coverage of showers and storms.

Tuesday evening stays comfortable with low humidity under a mostly clear sky. Temperatures fall to around 70 degrees by midnight.

Expect a continued mostly clear sky Tuesday night as low temperatures fall to the low 60s. Patchy fog is likely in river valleys.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny, hot, and dry with low humidity. High temperatures rise to the low 90s during the afternoon.

Thursday turns partly cloudy and more humid with passing showers and storms. Some storms may produce heavy rain and gusty winds. High temperatures rise to the mid 80s.

Friday will be mostly sunny with just an isolated shower or two. High temperatures reach the mid 80s for the afternoon.

Passing showers and storms are likely again on Saturday with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Once again, some of the strongest storms may produce heavy rain and gusty winds.

Sunday and Monday will be mostly sunny and fairly dry outside of a few pop-up showers that form during the heat of the day as high temperatures rise to the upper 80s.

Scattered showers and storms are expected on Tuesday with high temperatures still in the upper 80s.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened just after 5 a.m. Tuesday at the Little General in Cross Lanes.
Deputies: Man fires shot inside store during robbery
New Ohio law to require cash payment option at high school sporting events
New Ohio law to require cash payment option at high school sporting events
The Boone County Sheriff's Dept. arrested James Pugh, III Sunday evening, after a man was found...
Man arrested after deadly stabbing
Emergency crews respond to a rollover crash on Monday involving a tractor-trailer.
Both I-64 East lanes back open after tractor-trailer crash
FILE - An Amber Alert for a missing 9-month-old in Alabama was canceled after she was found...
Missing 9-month-old found alive, Amber Alert canceled

Latest News

WSAZ Tuesday Evening Forecast - Jul 11
Andy's Tuesday Evening Forecast - Jul 11
First Warning Forecast
First Warning Forecast | Hazy, Hot, & Humid...Rain free (for now)
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, July 11th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, July 11th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast | Inching Hotter, But The Sun Still Shines