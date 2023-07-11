‘It’s like I’ve woken up and I’m in a nightmare,’ Aunt remembers nephew killed in stabbing

By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Edna Tudor said she has felt lost in the day since her nephew died.

Sunday, Boone County sheriff’s deputies and West Virginia State Police were called to the 7000 block of Camp Creek Road, finding Lodis James Lafferty, Tudor’s nephew and next-door neighbor, bleeding from a substantial stab wound to his neck before dying at the scene.

“I went to the mailbox [Monday] morning and I just stood there it was. it was like I couldn’t move, I just stared at the house and I just in my mind, I felt like well, he’s gonna come out and say, ‘good morning,’ she recalled. “No, it dawned on me for that to happen so I went to calm and I didn’t get any mail. but that’s beside the point.”

According to a criminal complaint, Lafferty’s partner James Pugh III told investigators he stabbed Lafferty during an argument.

Tudor said having younger family members near her has been an essential part of her life as she’s gotten older.

“It’s really bad and I live here so close I just don’t know how to handle it,” she said. “It’s like it’s I woke up and I’ve had a nightmare.”

Boone County Sheriff Chad Barker said it’s not clear what Pugh and Lafferty had been arguing about before the stabbing. Tudor said in all the years she lived in the area, she’s known the area as peaceful and never expected anything like what happened next door to happen to her nephew.

“Only God can take care of what’s happened, there’s nothing I can do to change it and I don’t know anything else really to tell you except I loved him,” she said. “I’m gonna miss him very, very much.”

Pugh is being held at the Southwestern Regional Jail held without bond.

