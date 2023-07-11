Lanes of I-77 closed after two crashes
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All southbound lanes of I-77 are closed after two separate crashes just before the I-77, I-79 split in Sissonville, according to METRO dispatchers.
Dispatchers say the first crash was reported around 1:30 p.m. and the second was reported around 1:50 p.m.
They say at least one person was taken to the hospital.
Keep checking the WSAZ App for updates.
Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.