Lanes of I-77 closed after two crashes

Dispatchers say at least one person was taken to the hospital.
By Ryan Murphy
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All southbound lanes of I-77 are closed after two separate crashes just before the I-77, I-79 split in Sissonville, according to METRO dispatchers.

Dispatchers say the first crash was reported around 1:30 p.m. and the second was reported around 1:50 p.m.

They say at least one person was taken to the hospital.

