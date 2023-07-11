Leaders reveal plans for former ACF site

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A large property built nearly 150 years ago and once owned by ACF Industries will be the home of a new Advanced Welding & Robotics Training Center, City of Huntington and Marshall University leaders announced on Tuesday.

The former rail car manufacturing facility, which is 42 acres, includes the property between 3rd Avenue and the Ohio River along 24th Street.

According to officials, the redevelopment of the property will double the capacity of Marshall’s Welding Program.

Marshall University’s Director for Advanced Manufacturing said on Tuesday that the program is currently full, so this investment will allow for more student opportunities.

The new facility will house 25 booths for welding training, officials say.

The expansion will also allow for both day and evening classes along with workforce training for nonstudents.

This is a developing story.

