Man arrested after armed standoff with deputies

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio WSAZ) - A man is behind bars, facing several charges after firing a shot during an armed barricade situation with law enforcement.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said on July 10 just before 7 p.m., 911 dispatchers received a call from a woman stating that a relative had forced his way into her home along Bussey Road in Wheelersburg and that the man, who was known to suffer from mental health issues, was attempting to retrieve guns.

When deputies arrived, the woman opened the garage door and allowed deputies inside the home, where deputies made their way to the basement looking for the woman’s relative.

As deputies were searching for the man in the basement, they could hear a shotgun being racked and the loading of a shell into the firing chamber.

Deputies say they quickly exited the home and setup a perimeter after the man pointed a shotgun at them.

During negotiations, the sheriff’s office says Zachary Cunningham, 28, of Franklin Furance, is accused of firing one round inside the home.

It was later discovered that the round was fired from an inner basement bedroom, officials say. The bullet went through a closet door, struck the floor, then ricocheted into the outer basement wall.

After an hour of negotiations, deputies reported Cunningham exited the home with a pistol in his hand and placed it on top of a vehicle, surrendering to deputies.

Cunningham was arrested and charged with using weapons while intoxicated, criminal trespass, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habituation, aggravated menacing, and domestic violence and unlawful restraint.

Cunningham is being held on a $68,250 bond after appearing in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Portsmouth Police Department assisted the sheriff’s office during the incident and arrest.

Sheriff Thoroughman stated the case would be presented to a Scioto County Grand Jury at a later date, which could result in more charges being filed.

