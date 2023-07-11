Man faces animal cruelty charges after starving dogs found

A man from St. Albans, West Virginia. faces two counts of animal cruelty after police found two starving dogs inside a home.
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police say they found two small dogs, malnourished and emaciated, inside a home in St. Albans.

One of them was so weak that police say it couldn’t stand, while the other was barely able to lift its head.

Jason Hager, 35, faces two counts of animal cruelty.

According to a criminal complaint from Kanawha County Magistrate Court, police initially showed up because of a loud argument between Hager and a woman.

When officers arrived, they were given permission to search the home after both admitted to smoking marijuana.

Once inside, an officer heard one of the dogs whimpering, and Hager later admitted that the dogs had gone nearly a week without food.

The St. Albans humane officer came and got the dogs and immediately took them to the emergency vet.

Hager was taken to the South Central Regional Jail under $4,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Boone County Sheriff's Dept. arrested James Pugh, III Sunday evening, after a man was found...
Man arrested after deadly stabbing
Firefighters said 27 people lived within the occupied apartments.
Nearly 30 people displaced after fire
Federal inmate escapes from facility’s satellite camp
Inmate on the run after 24 hours
Bob Huggins is demanding his job back according to reports
Emergency crews respond to a rollover crash on Monday involving a tractor-trailer.
Both I-64 East lanes back open after tractor-trailer crash

Latest News

Tony Cavalier has highlights from Monday night's action from the fairgrounds in Proctorville.
Tony Cavalier visits the Lawrence County Fair
Man faces animal cruelty charges after starving dogs found
Man faces animal cruelty charges after starving dogs found
Edna Tudor said she's felt lost in the day since her nephew, Jimmy Lafferty was killed by his...
‘It’s like I’ve woken up and I’m in a nightmare,’ Aunt remembers nephew killed in stabbing
Heating up but staying arid for another two days
First Warning Forecast