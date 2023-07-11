Man indicted on kidnapping, other charges, in incident involving teen

By Eric Fossell
Published: Jul. 10, 2023
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man was indicted on several charges, including kidnapping, after an incident when he allegedly picked up a 13-year-old girl after having inappropriate, sexual conversations on social media, according to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office.

Investigators say the incident happened in May. A concerned resident called law enforcement after seeing several underage kids get into a vehicle with two men in the Portsmouth area.

Detectives say they included a 13-year-old girl from Lucasville who was picked up by one of the men after conversations on Snapchat.

Robert Tubbs Jr., who’s in his early 20s, was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of kidnapping, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, importuning, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, and two counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person.

Tubbs also was indicted on a charge of use of minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance.

