Old St. Albans Junior High School building demolished

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The noise of demolition equipment resonated in the area as the old St. Albans Junior High School building was demolished Tuesday morning, after decades of the building being abandoned.

St. Albans Police Chief Marc Gilbert said that the building was doing more harm than good.

“Its actually become an eyesore and a dangerous condition for the city, so at this point it’s a good thing to see this building come down,” he said.

Gilbert says it was time to move forward.

“I think, you know it was a gorgeous building back in the day ... I think the neighbors, once all the construction is done and noise is gone, I think its going to be an improvement to the city,” he said.

Members of the community came out to watch the long-time building be destroyed and say that it is a much-needed change. Patrick Fenimore, a former teacher at the junior high school, has come out to watch everyday of the demolition and said it was a long time coming.

“In 1990 when the school closed, the city had an opportunity to to do more with the property and they let it slip through their fingers. The building is in such disrepair. It’s time for it to go and put something better here,” he said.

For others, it is a somber day to watch the building go. Suzy Whittington lives in Sun Valley but had friends who went to school at St. Albans Junior High, so she came to watch the demolition because she knew how meaningful the building was to her friends.

“To me it’s sad to see it go, when I see other old buildings that they repurpose,” she said.

The demolition is bittersweet to many, but it’s something others say had to be done to better the community.

“Well, it’s sad anytime community loses part of its history, but it’s time to build new, and let’s do something for the kids,” Fenimore said.

