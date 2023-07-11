Testimony begins in 2018 Huntington murder trial

(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Testimony began on Tuesday in the trial against a man accused of shooting and killing another man at a bar in Huntington in 2018.

A jury was selected and seated early Tuesday morning in the trial against Daniel Battle.

Battle has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Brent Jackson, 31.

According to police, Jackson was shot and killed inside Rehmy’s Bar and Lounge on Fourth Avenue on Feb. 11, 2018.

The bar was shut down following the deadly shooting.

Opening statements were concluded and testimony began Tuesday afternoon inside a Cabell County courthouse.

This is a developing story.

For previous coverage of the case >>> CLICK HERE.

