Closures on Eugene A. Carter Memorial Bridge due to emergency repairs

Work will be done from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 12.
By Alyssa Hefner
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The slow and center lanes of westbound I-64 will be closed at milepost 57.4 on the Eugene A. Carter Memorial Bridge in Charleston from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2023, for emergency repairs. 

According to the West Virginia Department of Transportation, Lee Street on ramp and Oakwood Road off ramp will remain open during repairs, but the Virginia Street on ramp will be closed

