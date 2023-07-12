Commission considers changes to animal shelter under investigation

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Putnam County commissioners discussed adding a board of directors to the Putnam County Animal Shelter during Tuesday’s commission meeting.

Since Eli’s death, there’s a petition to make the Putnam County Animal Shelter a no-kill shelter. The petition has already collected nearly 2,000 signatures, and commissioners say that decision could be made by a board of directors.

Ten-year-old Eli was accidentally euthanized by shelter employees -- just days after disappearing when his lifelong owner came to find him and she could not. She later learned about his death from county employees.

Tiffany Scraggs was the person who found Eli and dropped him off at the shelter. She came to Tuesday’s commission meeting.

“I took Eli to the shelter on Wednesday, June 21, because he was in the middle of the road and I was concerned he was going to get hit,” Scraggs said.

When commissioners brought up the topic of a board of directors for the shelter, she said she supports it.

“I just feel like it gives another layer of supervision and oversight and guidance,” Scraggs said. “When I initially reached out to the shelter to see what happened to Eli, it was my belief that they did not know that anything was even going on at the shelter, that there was an animal unaccounted for.”

Debbie Deweese is the president of Putnam County Republican Women and the wife of Putnam County Commissioner Steve Deweese.

She also volunteers at the shelter.

“Lack of manpower, that is the biggest thing,” Debbie Deweese said.

She supports the commission’s decision to add a board of directors. She hopes an accident like this never happens again.

“There is no reason why any animal should be put down (unless) it viciously mauls a child,” Deweese said. “Or if there is an order for a judge because of malicious wounding.”

Commission President Andy Skidmore released a statement after the meeting.

“The Putnam County Commission is reviewing ‘Draft’ by-laws given to them by the county attorney based on their other boards and similar boards throughout the state. The Commission will reconvene on Tuesday, July 25 at 5 p.m. to discuss any changes or corrections and put the issue up to vote. Should it pass at the meeting, they will begin to take applications and start the interview process for those board positions,” said Commissioner Skidmore.

The topic will be brought up again at the next Putnam County Commission meeting.

