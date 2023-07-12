Convicted sex offender from W.Va. wanted

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A convicted sex offender from west central West Virginia is wanted after violating his parole, the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) said Wednesday.

Gabriel Allen Hargus, 46, of Mineral Wells, West Virginia, is believed to have left the state.

According to marshals, Hargus was convicted February 2011 in Kanawha County Circuit Court, including for the sexual abuse of a 13-year-old girl.

Investigators say Hargus is wanted on warrants for three counts of second offense failure to register as a sex offender and a parole violation.

After his 2011 conviction, Hargus was sentenced to two years behind bars, 30 years extended supervision and lifetime registration as a sex offender.

Marshals say Hargus is known to drive a 2016 silver Ford Focus with West Virginia plates N3R908.

Anyone with information about Hargus’s whereabouts is asked to call the USMS tip line at 1-877-926-8332 or the USMC Southern District of West Virginia at 304-347-5136.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.