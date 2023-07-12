Crash impacting I-64 traffic in Cabell County

Dispatchers saidat least one car is involved and at least one person is being taken to the...
Dispatchers saidat least one car is involved and at least one person is being taken to the hospital with injuries.(WSAZ)
By Ryan Murphy
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A crash along I-64 in Cabell County is impacting traffic, according to Cabell County dispatchers.

They said it is in the Eastbound lanes right at the Merritt’s Creek exit ramp. The Eastbound slow lane and the exit are closed.

Disaptchers say the call came in at about 12:15.

They say at least one car is involved and at least one person is being taken to the hospital with injuries.

