Crash impacting I-64 traffic in Cabell County

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A crash along I-64 in Cabell County is impacting traffic, according to Cabell County dispatchers.

They said it is in the Eastbound lanes right at the Merritt’s Creek exit ramp. The Eastbound slow lane and the exit are closed.

Disaptchers say the call came in at about 12:15.

They say at least one car is involved and at least one person is being taken to the hospital with injuries.

