Fire reported at abandoned building in Charleston

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters are at the scene of a fire along York Avenue.

The Assistant Fire Chief of the Charleston Fire Department tells WSAZ.com one person was inside the abandoned building when they arrived, but the person managed to get out safely.

The building did not have electricity, crews say.

Firefighters say a portion of the building did collapse.

No injuries were reported.

Further information has not been released.

