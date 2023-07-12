Fire reported at abandoned building in Charleston

(Free-to-use)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters are at the scene of a fire along York Avenue.

The Assistant Fire Chief of the Charleston Fire Department tells WSAZ.com one person was inside the abandoned building when they arrived, but the person managed to get out safely.

The building did not have electricity, crews say.

Firefighters say a portion of the building did collapse.

No injuries were reported.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash closes part of Route 2
Man identified in deadly Route 2 crash
It happened just after 5 a.m. Tuesday at the Little General in Cross Lanes.
Deputies: Man fires shot inside store during robbery
Maintenance worker dies after incident at shopping center
Maintenance worker dies after incident at shopping center
New Ohio law to require cash payment option at high school sporting events
New Ohio law to require cash payment option at high school sporting events
FILE - An Amber Alert for a missing 9-month-old in Alabama was canceled after she was found...
Missing 9-month-old found alive, Amber Alert canceled

Latest News

Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Wednesday, July 12th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Wednesday, July 12th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
(File)
Man indicted on rape, other charges, involving juvenile
2 injured in apartment complex fire
2 injured in apartment complex fire