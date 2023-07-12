Glasby goes on birdie barrage

By Jim Treacy
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There’s a repeat champion in the West Virginia women’s amateur tournament and Susan Glasby did it in fantastic fashion. She shot a -7 round of 64 at Edgewood County Club including birdieing the last five holes. Marshall golfer Emily McLatchey finished second after shooting a one under par 70.

After the 13th hole, McLatchey had a four shot lead over Glasby but she bogeyed holes 13 and 17 while getting a birdie on 16. On the back nine, Glasby shot a 32 to win her second WV state amateur title.

Here’s the highlights as seen on WSAZ Sports courtesy of the Media Center.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened just after 5 a.m. Tuesday at the Little General in Cross Lanes.
Deputies: Man fires shot inside store during robbery
New Ohio law to require cash payment option at high school sporting events
New Ohio law to require cash payment option at high school sporting events
The Boone County Sheriff's Dept. arrested James Pugh, III Sunday evening, after a man was found...
Man arrested after deadly stabbing
Emergency crews respond to a rollover crash on Monday involving a tractor-trailer.
Both I-64 East lanes back open after tractor-trailer crash
Deadly crash closes part of Route 2
Person identified in deadly Route 2 crash

Latest News

She birdied last five holes at Edgewood CC
WV Women's Am
PATRICK COPEN
Local players picked in Monday’s MLB draft
Local players picked in MLB draft
Bob Huggins is demanding his job back according to reports