Kentucky State Police provide update on murder investigation

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police provided an update Wednesday in their investigation into the murder of Amber Spradlin.

Troopers said Wednesday it is now considered a murder investigation, as the State Medical Examiner’s Office determined Spradlin suffered multiple stab wounds.

Spradlin’s body was found along Arkansas Creek in the Martin community of Floyd County Sunday, June 18.

Troopers said physical evidence, including DNA evidence, has been submitted to the KSP Laboratory and results are pending.

Kentucky State Police said anyone with information helpful to the investigation should contact troopers at 606-433-7711.

