Man accused of firing gun inside hotel room

By Eric Fossell
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Huntington faces charges after he allegedly fired a gun inside a hotel room, according to Cabell County court records.

The incident happened shortly before 11 a.m. at a hotel in the 500 block of Kinetic Drive.

According to the criminal complaint, Patrick Tyler Wooten, 30, told officers he shot a firearm inside the hotel room. Officers found a 9mm shell casing by entrance of room.

Wooten is charged with person prohibited from possessing firearms and wanton endangerment involving a firearm.

No one was injured in the incident.

