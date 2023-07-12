Man indicted on rape, other charges, involving juvenile

(File)
(File)(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:52 PM EDT
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man was indicted on several charges, including rape, after an incident involving a teenage victim, the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday.

According to the indictment, the incident happened March 14 in Scioto County, and the victim was 15 years old at the time.

George Porter, 45, was indicted on the following charges: rape, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, importuning, and compelling prostitution.

