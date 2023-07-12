Pedestrian killed by car fleeing Secret Service near White House

A man was killed by a car fleeing law enforcement officers Wednesday afternoon just outside of...
A man was killed by a car fleeing law enforcement officers Wednesday afternoon just outside of the White House.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man was killed by a car fleeing law enforcement officers Wednesday afternoon just outside of the White House.

The incident occurred just before 1:30 p.m. when uniformed members of the Secret Service attempted to stop a vehicle with an expired registration, according to a statement on Twitter from the agency. The driver initially indicated they would stop, but then accelerated away, the statement said.

The driver sped through a red light and struck multiple people in the crosswalk of the intersection of 17th Street Northwest and Constitution Avenue. One man who was struck by the car died at an area hospital.

Authorities are still searching for the driver.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash closes part of Route 2
Man identified in deadly Route 2 crash
Maintenance worker dies after incident at shopping center
Maintenance worker dies after electrocution incident at shopping center
It happened just after 5 a.m. Tuesday at the Little General in Cross Lanes.
Deputies: Man fires shot inside store during robbery
Cunningham is being held on a $68,250 bond after appearing in Portsmouth Municipal Court.
Man arrested after armed standoff with deputies
Dispatchers saidat least one car is involved and at least one person is being taken to the...
Man dies after I-64 crash

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Global Black Economic Forum as part of Essence Fest...
Vice President Kamala Harris makes history with tiebreaking votes in Senate
First Warning Forecast
FILE - Actors and comedians Tina Fey, center, and Fred Armisen, right, join striking members of...
Hollywood actors agree to mediation, but strike may be unavoidable
Fun on and off the Midway
Putnam County Fair
Generic police lights
Crash reported on I-64 East in Cabell County