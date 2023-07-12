ELEANOR, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The Putnam County Fair is among the best in all of West Virginia. From vibrant and thriving 4H and FFA programs to motor sports galore, your family can enjoy all sorts of fun events and food at a reasonable price (for example 4H dinner for 10 bucks!). Tony spent Tuesday night wandering the fairgrounds. If you like an old fashioned western rodeo, a championship wrestling match and a tense 4H steer show you will like his story.

