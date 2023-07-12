Residents frustrated with lack of polling location at Wilkesville Community Center

WILKESVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) - The state of Ohio’s special election is approaching quickly. The Vinton County Board of Elections announced there will be five polling locations throughout the county during the Aug. 8 special election day.

Residents of Wilkesville are used to voting nearby at the Wilkesville Community Center but will have to travel to Hamden to vote in the upcoming special election.

“Normally, people only have to go about five to seven miles to come here to vote. They’re in and out. Now, they’re going to have to travel. For some of them, maybe 35 miles roundtrip to go to Hamden and back to their homes,” said Wilkesville resident Larry Foley.

Foley says this is unacceptable and has created a petition, asking the Vinton County Board of Elections to reconsider and allow for the Wilkesville Community Center to open as a polling location on election day. Foley has garnered more than 200 signatures in a short period of time. He has several community members who share his same frustration.

“We went to the Board of Elections meeting and voiced our opinions and then we went to the county commissioners meeting and voiced our opinions and we’re going to go to Columbus next week and voice our opinions,” said Wilkesville resident Joe White.

WSAZ reached out to the Vinton County Board of Elections about its plans for election day but the BOE did not have anyone available for an interview on Wednesday.

“Everybody is really upset. They’re not willing to drive that far. They’re hindering the vote, they’re flat out muffling us as voters by doing this,” Foley said.

He’s still working to add as many signatures as he can. He asks the residents of Wilkesville to contact him if they would like to add their names to his petition.

