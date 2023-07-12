Thunder back in forecast in a rowdy way

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Another downtown 90 degree day on Wednesday felt rather cozy as a total lack of humidity gave the illusion of the desert (well, May in the desert, after all these days the temperatures is soaring above 100 every day in Phoenix and Vegas). That means our climate has been akin to a “desert oasis” rather than a tropical paradise. But changes in the weather are in-coming with a surge in humidity likely to spawn some active thunderstorms.

Tonight, skies will be clear and the weather ideal for walking a midway at a county fair. Overnight clouds will gather as the humidity spikes up. Lows will hover near 70 (60s away from downtown). Thursday will turn rather muggy with a thunder threat developing. Any place anytime for a downpour covers the likelihood of rain though as always in the heat of afternoon a storm can fire and produce gusty winds and lightning strikes. For that reason we will be on gully washer and power hit watch on your Thursday. In a summer devoid of flooding and power outs, we will be tracking storms capable of both on Thursday.

Looking ahead, Friday and Monday look mainly hot and rain free with sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 80s. Saturday and Monday are the best candidates for new downpours.

