Woman indicted for allegedly driving under the influence during injury crash

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A woman was indicted on several charges in connection with a crash that injured a 10-year-old family member while the suspect was allegedly impaired by drugs, the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Lisa Newman was indicted by a grand jury on the following charges:

- Aggravated vehicular assault

- Endangering children

- Aggravated possession of drugs

- Possession of heroin

- Possession of fentanyl-related compound

- Operating a vehicle while under the influence of a listed controlled substance or a listed metabolite of a controlled substance

- Illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

According to the indictment, the crash happened April 8 in Scioto County.

It states that Newman had drugs in her bloodstream at the time of the crash, including fentanyl and methamphetamine.

