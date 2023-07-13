1 taken to hospital following reported stabbing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been transported to the hospital following a stabbing, according to Charleston Police.

The reported stabbing took place on Thursday in the 800 block of Hanna Drive in Charleston.

Charleston Police says the stabbing victim is in stable but critical condition after being wounded in the stomach.

No one has been detained in connection with the stabbing.

Further information has not been released.

