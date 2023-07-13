City preps for potential flash flooding

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For every potential severe weather storm, the city of Huntington sends out catch basin cleaning crews.

Brian Bracey, executive director of the Huntington Water Quality Board, said cleaning crews are always out and about. But to get ahead of potential flooding, they focus their energy on areas most known for flash flooding.

“We have a little over 5,600 catch basins throughout the city, but yet we have some very targeted ones that are in areas known to be problematic with flooding,” Bracey said.

Olivia Lim has lived on Washington Boulevard for about three years and said the flooding in her area can be crazy.

“Literally always flooding, anytime there is a heavy rain fall that causes it to quickly rise ... it will not only flood into my backyard and my neighbor’s backyard, but it will completely over take the street. It will flood into our basements. I’ve had like a foot and a half of flooding water multiple times in the last two years,” Lim said.

Bracey said the crews do what they can to mitigate flooding, but flash flooding is always a possibility.

He advises people to stay off the roads when you start to see water coming up over it.

