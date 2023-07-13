Dog rescued from house fire

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - During a house fire Tuesday, the Cora Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene where they found a little puppy, Dutches, all alone inside.

Dutches’ owner, Leonard Hobbes, was down the street when the fire started, and the other person who lives in the home was out.

Little Dutches was all alone, and EMTs on the scene said she was unresponsive.

Jared Ritchie and Tera Evans were EMTs from LEASA who responded to the fire.

“She was barely moving, breathing really heavy. She was unresponsive, and it just broke my heart,” Ritchie said.

“She was laying there having trouble breathing, you could see soot on her gums, and we started giving her oxygen,” Evans said.

It took about 45 minutes of oxygen treatment before Dutches bounced right up.

“Oh, it was an amazing response from the community. My heart’s out to everybody. We were supplied with plenty of water, towels, everyone wanted to check on her,” Ritchie said.

“There was a guy who drove down the street in his truck and brought us a couple bowls of water to try and get her to drink, and there was like 15 people out here asking about her,” Evans said.

Hobbes said this was because everyone loves Dutches.

“She’s definitely a neighborhood dog, you know, that’s for sure. Everybody, everybody loves her; she’s a real good doggo,” Hobbes said.

He also said he is grateful for the compassion showed toward his pup and knows the empathy is what saved Dutches.

“I mean, my heart goes out to this guy. I mean, somebody saved ‘em, like a member of the family, and you’re grateful. I was really, really grateful,” Hobbes said.

The EMTs said Dutches may have some breathing issues from the smoke she inhaled, but she’s eating and drinking again.

