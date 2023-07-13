Dollar Dip Day at Austin’s Ice Cream

Dollar Dip Day is Sunday at Austin's at the Market in Huntington and Austin's Ice Cream in Ceredo.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

