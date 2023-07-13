First Warning Forecast | Severe weather possible for your Thursday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A slight risk of severe thunderstorms has been put in place for the entire WSAZ viewing are this afternoon. The main threats will be street flooding, minor creek flooding, and damaging thunderstorm wind gusts of 60 to 65 mph. Some isolated hail up to quarter sized (1″ in diameter) can’t be ruled out as well as a brief isolated spin up tornado.

A stalled out front near the US-50 and OH-32 corridors will tap into very muggy air downstream of it, allowing for the development of afternoon thunderstorm activity. Storms should initiate over portions of southern Ohio between noon and 1 PM, eventually sagging to the south and reaching the I-64 corridor between 5 and 6 PM. Areas east of I-77 should see the most activity during the overnight hours.

Your best bet at seeing some isolated hail will be over southern Ohio. Everywhere has a chance of seeing damaging wind gusts, with the overall best threat of severe weather today coming from the heavy rainfall from the storms. There, once again, urban areas and smaller creeks will see some flooding, especially in slower moving thunderstorms. Have multiple ways to receive warnings today, via television, the WSAZ Weather App, and NOAA Weather Radio.

Things begin to calm heading into Friday, with some scattered showers expected mainly in the morning and areas east of I-77. However, this will soon change heading into Saturday, with on and off storms coming on Saturday. Once again, there will be a chance of stronger storms for the area during the day, especially in the afternoon and evening.

Staying dry on Sunday, before more storms come mainly Monday afternoon and evening. Tuesday and Wednesday look a lot calmer.

