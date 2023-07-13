I-64 westbound lanes closed following crash in Charleston
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two westbound lanes of I-64 have been closed by emergency crews after an accident in Kanawha County.
Major traffic delays have been reported following the crash near the 57 mile marker.
The left and middle lanes have been blocked by responding emergency crews.
The above picture is traffic near the Oakwood exit.
Further information has not been released.
Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.