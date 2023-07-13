I-64 westbound lanes closed following crash in Charleston

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two westbound lanes of I-64 have been closed by emergency crews after an accident in Kanawha County.

Major traffic delays have been reported following the crash near the 57 mile marker.

The left and middle lanes have been blocked by responding emergency crews.

Traffic delays in Charleston following I-64 westbound accident on Thursday, July 13.
(WV 511)

The above picture is traffic near the Oakwood exit.

Traffic delays in Charleston following I-64 westbound accident on Thursday, July 13.
Traffic delays in Charleston following I-64 westbound accident on Thursday, July 13.(WV 511)
Traffic delays in Charleston following I-64 westbound accident on Thursday, July 13.
Traffic delays in Charleston following I-64 westbound accident on Thursday, July 13.(WV 511)

Further information has not been released.

