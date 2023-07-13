Lawrence County Fair shares storm protocols

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -The Lawrence County fair takes place annually and aims to provide a week’s worth of fun. Occasionally, Mother Nature does not cooperate.

In case of a severe storm or rain washout, the fair has specific guidelines to keep everyone safe.

Randy Lambert has worked with the fair board for decades, and says the guidelines include moving all guests away from open air danger and into secure locations while working quickly to alert all visitors when severe weather is on the way.

“We have an intercom system that covers the entire midway and the entire system at the barn, so we always get on those and make announcements,” Lambert said.

Organizers aim to not be caught off guard when a storm is on the way, and keep a watchful eye on all current forecasts.

“Several of us keep an eye on our phones ... we’ll probably check it every hour or go online and get WSAZ weather,” Lambert said.

Organizers say the best way to stay up to date is by checking the Lawrence County Fair social media accounts.

