Part of Corridor G closed after crash

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Corridor G (U.S. 119) is closed Wednesday night on the northbound side near the intersection of Lawndale Lane after a two-vehicle crash, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The crash was reported just before 9:15 p.m. and involves multiple injuries. The extent of those injuries is unknown.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department are investigating. We’re working to get more information.

