Police investigating young child’s suspicious death

Police investigating young child’s suspicious death
Police investigating young child’s suspicious death(WABI)
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police in Dunbar are investigating the suspicious death of a young child on Parkway Drive, according to Dunbar Police Department Chief Brian Oxley.

The chief said Wednesday night that it is considered an active investigation.

While no other details were released, Oxley said he hopes to have more information by Thursday.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash closes part of Route 2
Man identified in deadly Route 2 crash
Man dies after I-64 crash in Cabell County
Man dies after I-64 crash
Maintenance worker dies after incident at shopping center
Maintenance worker dies after electrocution incident at shopping center
It happened just after 5 a.m. Tuesday at the Little General in Cross Lanes.
Deputies: Man fires shot inside store during robbery
Spardlin’s body was found along Arkansas Creek in the Martin community of Floyd County Sunday,...
Kentucky State Police provide update on murder investigation

Latest News

As young athletes prepare for the upcoming season, coaches say they're taking measures to keep...
Football conditioning in the heat
Crash closes part of Corridor G
Crash closes part of Corridor G
Firefighter rescues woman from apartment, saving the building
Firefighter rescues woman from apartment, saving the building
Crash closes part of Corridor G
Part of Corridor G closed after crash