Police release name of man killed in I-64 crash

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Barboursville police have released the name of the man who was killed during an accident Wednesday, July 12, along I-64.

Man dies after I-64 crash

The department confirms Jared Tyler Shaver, 22, of Lewis County, West Virginia was killed Wednesday afternoon near the Merritt Creek exit (Exit 18) of Interstate 64 East.

The crash happened around 12:15 p.m. and involved a 1994 Chevrolet Camaro. Police say about 100 yards east of the exit, Shaver veered to the right and crashed into the end plate of a guard rail.

Investigators say the car rolled at least once, throwing the driver out of the car, before coming to rest in a ravine beside the interstate.

Cabell County Emergency Medical Services crews took Shaver to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.