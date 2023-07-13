Police release name of man killed in I-64 crash

The crash happened around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 12.
The crash happened around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 12.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Barboursville police have released the name of the man who was killed during an accident Wednesday, July 12, along I-64.

Man dies after I-64 crash

The department confirms Jared Tyler Shaver, 22, of Lewis County, West Virginia was killed Wednesday afternoon near the Merritt Creek exit (Exit 18) of Interstate 64 East.

The crash happened around 12:15 p.m. and involved a 1994 Chevrolet Camaro. Police say about 100 yards east of the exit, Shaver veered to the right and crashed into the end plate of a guard rail.

Investigators say the car rolled at least once, throwing the driver out of the car, before coming to rest in a ravine beside the interstate.

Cabell County Emergency Medical Services crews took Shaver to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after I-64 crash in Cabell County
Man dies after I-64 crash
Spardlin’s body was found along Arkansas Creek in the Martin community of Floyd County Sunday,...
Kentucky State Police provide update on murder investigation
Police investigating young child's suspicious death
Police investigating young child’s suspicious death
Crash closes part of Corridor G
Part of Corridor G closed after crash
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield

Latest News

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Virginia State Police at 304-528-5555.
Woman, 22, reported missing from Cabell County
Fair weather preparations in place in Lawrence County, Ohio
Lawrence County Fair shares storm protocols
Fair weather preparations in place in Lawrence County, Ohio
Fair weather preparations in place in Lawrence County, Ohio
Weather Alert Day | Evening storms, localized street flooding expected
Weather Alert Day | Evening storms, localized street flooding expected