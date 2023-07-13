Putnam County Fair cancelled Thursday evening due to inclement weather

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Putnam County Fair has been cancelled Thursday evening due to inclement weather, according to our crew at the scene.

Much of the Tri-State has been under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued by the National Weather Service.

The Putnam County Fair, which takes place in Eleanor, started July 7 and goes through Saturday, July 15.

