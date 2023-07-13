Putnam County Fair cancelled Thursday evening due to inclement weather
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Putnam County Fair has been cancelled Thursday evening due to inclement weather, according to our crew at the scene.
Much of the Tri-State has been under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued by the National Weather Service.
The Putnam County Fair, which takes place in Eleanor, started July 7 and goes through Saturday, July 15.
Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.
Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.