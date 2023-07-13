Putnam County Fair cancelled Thursday evening due to inclement weather

The Putnam County Fair was cancelled Thursday evening due to inclement weather.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Putnam County Fair has been cancelled Thursday evening due to inclement weather, according to our crew at the scene.

Much of the Tri-State has been under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued by the National Weather Service.

The Putnam County Fair, which takes place in Eleanor, started July 7 and goes through Saturday, July 15.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after I-64 crash in Cabell County
Man dies after I-64 crash
Spardlin’s body was found along Arkansas Creek in the Martin community of Floyd County Sunday,...
Kentucky State Police provide update on murder investigation
Police investigating young child's suspicious death
Police investigating young child’s suspicious death
Crash closes part of Corridor G
Part of Corridor G closed after crash
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield

Latest News

Better by Friday, weekend iffy!
First Warning Forecast
Storms affect Putnam County Fair
Storms affect Putnam County Fair
Parking lot crash causes considerable damage
Parking lot crash causes considerable damage
Anyone with information is asked to contact West Virginia State Police at 304-528-5555.
Woman, 22, reported missing from Cabell County