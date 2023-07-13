Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT
(WSAZ) - Much of the region is under a severe thunderstorm watch.

The watch is in effect until 9:00 p.m. and impacts the following counties:

West Virginia counties include: Cabell, Greenbrier, Kanawha, Logan, Mason, Mingo, Nicholas, Boone, Fayette, McDowell, Putnam, Braxton, Clay, Jackson, Lincoln, Roane, and Wayne.

Kentucky counties include: Greenup, Rowan, Boyd, Carter, Floyd, Johnson, Lawrence, Boone, Jackson, and Pike.

Ohio counties include: Lawrence, Vinton, Athens, Gallia, Meigs, Jackson, and Scioto.

