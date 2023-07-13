Storms knock out power to hundreds

By Eric Fossell
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON/CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A line of strong to severe thunderstorms knocked out power to several hundred people in parts of the region and downed trees Thursday.

The hardest-hit areas appeared to be Putnam, Kanawha, and Jackson counties in West Virginia.

According to Appalachian Power, those counties were dealing with the following number of customer outages as of 6:30 p.m.: Putnam (893), Kanawha (842) and Jackson (628). Outages in Kentucky and Ohio counties in our region were less widespread.

Weather issues cancelled activities Thursday evening at the Putnam County Fair in Eleanor.

Despite scattered reports of trees and power lines down, especially in Kanawha and Putnam counties, no serious injuries have immediately been reported.

Much of our region has been under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued by the National Weather Service on Thursday afternoon.

